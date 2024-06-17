Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

