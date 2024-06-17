Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

