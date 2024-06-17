Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 4.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.56 and last traded at $118.59. 1,671,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,047,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,104,875. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

