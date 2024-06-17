ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $64,225.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03797785 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

