Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

