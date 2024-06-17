Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in May

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

DT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

