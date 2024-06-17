Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.88 and last traded at $205.41. 134,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 777,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

