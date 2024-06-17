Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

