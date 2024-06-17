Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Doximity by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

