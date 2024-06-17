DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DLO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ DLO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. DLocal has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.