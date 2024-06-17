DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. DLocal has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

