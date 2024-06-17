DigiByte Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $145.72 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,653.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00634032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00115640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00036287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00260324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00071652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,076,525,782 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

