DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 4.5%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.47 and last traded at $226.11. 678,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,157,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,772 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

