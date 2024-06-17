DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom worth $122,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 49.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. 1,813,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

