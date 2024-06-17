Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Delta Apparel stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

