DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00076647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.13 or 0.63515118 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

