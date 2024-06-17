David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,909. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

