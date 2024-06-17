Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.

DDOG stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.92. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,553 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Datadog by 317.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 285,140 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Datadog by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

