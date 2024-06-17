Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Short Interest Update

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth approximately $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 85,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 296,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

