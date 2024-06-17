Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,235. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,337,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

