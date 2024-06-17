Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.52

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 677522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,952 shares of company stock worth $4,286,955 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coursera by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

