Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copa will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

