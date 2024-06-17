Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

