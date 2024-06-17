Comparing Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown Castle and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crown Castle currently has a consensus target price of $114.21, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Crown Castle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.98 billion 6.17 $1.50 billion $3.20 30.97 Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.55 $495.76 million $4.87 23.53

This table compares Crown Castle and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60% Lamar Advertising 23.29% 41.86% 7.61%

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

