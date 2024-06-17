CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $250,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,490. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 510,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
