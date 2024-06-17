CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $250,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,490. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 510,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.