Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

