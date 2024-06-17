Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $605.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

