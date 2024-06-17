Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 44,620,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.3 %

Clarivate stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 4,865,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,920. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 241,292 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,411,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,428 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

