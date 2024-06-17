Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,700 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.09. 94,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,535. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

