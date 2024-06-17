Citigroup Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $37.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.29.

SLG stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,524,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

