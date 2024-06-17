Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 376,320 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,053,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,739,542.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

