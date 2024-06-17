Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a one year low of $145.06 and a one year high of $190.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.51.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.