China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in May

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,626.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.43 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

