China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in May

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,626.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.43 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.