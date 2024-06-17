Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $197.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Chart Industries stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

