Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 5095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Ceiba Investments Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

