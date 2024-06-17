CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and $2.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,478.32 or 1.00018483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00086027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04430588 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,335,027.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.