CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.15

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$77.15 and last traded at C$71.28, with a volume of 165914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.68.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,324 shares of company stock worth $6,057,604 over the last three months. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

