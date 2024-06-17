Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Cascadero Copper Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

