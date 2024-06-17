Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

