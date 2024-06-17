Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Park Lawn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $390.50 million 1.09 $33.41 million $2.03 13.85 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carriage Services and Park Lawn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $34.31, indicating a potential upside of 80.97%. Given Park Lawn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 8.08% 22.04% 2.94% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Park Lawn on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including memorial markers, outer burial containers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

