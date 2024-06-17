CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 31,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 240,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

