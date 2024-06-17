Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

ITCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

