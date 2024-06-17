Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells C$37,155.72 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:WEED opened at C$9.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$749.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

