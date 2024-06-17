Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$5.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. Research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

