Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,709,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

