Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $57.39

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

