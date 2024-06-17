Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Target Price at $46.71

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. New York Times has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

