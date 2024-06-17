Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $4.33

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

