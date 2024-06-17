Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $84.25

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

