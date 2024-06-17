Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$15.94

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$12.54 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.11.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

