Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $286.50

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day moving average of $229.32. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $304.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

